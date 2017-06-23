Gaza power plant back on, with help of alliance of old foes

The sole power plant in electricity-starved Gaza Strip sputtered back to life Thursday after receiving fuel from Egypt – a shipment that resulted from a surprising alliance between bitter ex-rivals, including the territory's ruling Hamas and an exiled former Gaza strongman.



Gaza's power plant had shut down in April, after Hamas could no longer afford to buy heavily taxed fuel from Abbas' West Bank autonomy government.



The fuel shipments, which ostensibly shore up Hamas rule, seem to run counter to Egypt's policy of trying to isolate and weaken Hamas, which it has accused of stirring unrest in the restive Sinai Peninsula next to Gaza.



The former Gaza strongman had bitterly fought Hamas a decade ago, became Abbas' top aide after losing that battle and then fell out with the Palestinian leader in 2010 .



Israel and Hamas have fought three wars in Gaza since 2008, most recently in 2014 .

...