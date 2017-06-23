Multinational forces to patrol Syria ‘de-escalation zones’

Turkey Thursday said multinational forces from differing sides in the Syria conflict could be deployed to ensure peace in so-called "de-escalation" zones aimed at ending the civil war.



Iran, Russia and Turkey agreed an accord on May 4 at peace talks in the Kazakh capital Astana that would see four de-escalation regions set up across Syria.



Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said the three countries now had a working group to thrash out the logistics for keeping the peace in the de-escalation zones.



He said that in the Idlib region of northern Syria the monitoring forces would be "mainly" Turkish and Russian troops.



Russia's envoy to Syria earlier said Russia and Iran would send their troops to monitor "de-escalation zones" in Syria and that other countries might join them there.



The officials said Mattis told Isik in the letter that 80 percent of the force that would capture Raqqa would be made up of Arabs and that an Arab force would hold the city.

