Detroit judge halts deportation of Iraqi Christians

A judge on Thursday temporarily halted the deportation of more than 100 Iraqi Christians living in the Detroit area who fear torture and possible death if sent back to Iraq.



Most of the 114 Iraqis are Chaldean Christians, but some are Shiite Muslims and converts to Christianity.



Iraq recently agreed to accept Iraqi nationals subject to removal from the U.S.



Besides the 114 arrested in the Detroit area, 85 other Iraqi nationals were arrested elsewhere in the country, according to ICE. As of April 17, there were 1,444 Iraqi nationals with final orders of removal from the U.S. Eight already have been returned to Iraq.

...