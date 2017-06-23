Chants against Saudi Arabia as Iran marks Jerusalem Day

Chants against the Saudi royal family and ISIS mingled with the traditional cries of "Death to Israel" and "Death to America" at Jerusalem Day rallies across Iran on Friday.



Iran has been heavily involved in the war against ISIS in both Iraq and Syria, where it has trained and advised militias to fight the extremists.



On Sunday, Iran fired six 750-kilometer (470-mile) range missiles at an ISIS base in eastern Syria, days after the extremist group claimed twin bombing and shooting attacks in Tehran.

...