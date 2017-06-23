Iran nuclear chief urges West to save historic deal

Iran's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi is urging the West to change course in the Middle East in order to save the historic atomic deal, saying "the moment of truth has arrived".



The accord, reached between Tehran and world powers in Vienna in July 2015, saw Iran drastically curb its nuclear activities.



But writing in Friday's Guardian newspaper, Salehi, head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation, said negotiating agreements with Western powers had been a "mixed experience" for Tehran.



Salehi was writing against the background of increasing US-Iran tensions since President Donald Trump came to power.

...