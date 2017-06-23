Saudi security forces kill "wanted man" in Mecca

Muslims prepare to break their fast and pray sunset prayers during the fasting month of Ramadan, at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, June 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Army raids in Baalbeck lead to protests, road closures
Eight PKK militants killed in eastern Turkey: Anadolu
Heightened tension in Ain al-Hilweh after overnight clashes
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Army raids in Baalbeck lead to protests, road closures
Eight PKK militants killed in eastern Turkey: Anadolu
Heightened tension in Ain al-Hilweh after overnight clashes
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE