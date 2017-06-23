UAE warns Qatar over neighbors' demands

The UAE on Friday advised Qatar to take a list of stern demands drawn up by its neighbors seriously or the diplomatic crisis in the Gulf would turn into a "divorce" with Doha.



Anwar Gargash, the United Arab Emirates state minister for foreign affairs, issued the warning more than two weeks into the oil-rich region's worst diplomatic crisis in years.



He also accused Qatar of leaking a document containing the demands by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, which have cut diplomatic ties with the gas-rich state accusing it of sponsoring terrorism.



The demands have not been officially unveiled but Doha-based Al-Jazeera news channel said overnight Thursday they were handed to Qatar by Kuwait, which is mediating in the crisis.

