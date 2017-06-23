472 civilians dead in month of US-led Syria strikes: monitor

U.S.-led coalition air strikes on two Syrian provinces targeting militants have killed 472 civilians over the past month, a monitor said Friday, more than double a previous 30-day toll.



Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said 222 civilians, including 84 children, were killed in the largely ISIS group-held province of Deir Ezzor.



Another 250 civilians, including 53 children, were killed in Raqa province, where US-backed forces are trying to oust ISIS militants from their bastion Raqqa city.



The previous deadliest 30-day period was between April 23 and May 23 this year that cost 225 civilian lives.

