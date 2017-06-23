Al-Jazeera manager denounces Gulf demands for its shutdown

The acting managing director of Al-Jazeera's English language service on Friday denounced demands by Gulf Arab states involved in a dispute with Qatar for the network's shutdown as an attempt to suppress free expression.



A 13-point list of demands delivered to Qatar by Saudi Arabia and other countries pressuring the Gulf state called for Doha-based Al-Jazeera and all its affiliates to be shut down.



The blockade now has extended to Al Jazeera, which has over the years grown into one of the region's most significant media outlets.

...