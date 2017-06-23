Syria forces penetrate ISIS-held eastern province

Syrian regime forces on Friday broke into the eastern Deir al-Zor province for the first time since 2014, a monitor said, after seizing territory from ISIS.



"Backed by Iranian, Lebanese and Iraqi fighters, the Syrian army entered Deir al-Zor province from the southeast, near the Iraqi border," said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.



He said the pro-government forces had advanced eight kilometres (five miles) into the province.



Earlier this month, Syrian government forces reached the eastern border with Iraq for the first time since 2015 .

...