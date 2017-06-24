Suicide bomber kills 12 civilians fleeing Mosul

A suicide bomber blew himself up Friday among civilians fleeing the Old City of Mosul, where increasingly desperate militants are mounting a bloody last stand.



The carnage came just over a day after Daesh (ISIS) blew up the mosque where its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi proclaimed himself "caliph" three years ago, as well as its iconic ancient leaning minaret.



According to a major and medic in the Iraqi army, a bomber who had blended in with fleeing civilians killed at least 12 people in the Mashahda area of the Old City.



According to Abdel-Ghani al-Assadi, a top commander in the Counter Terrorism Service, which has spearheaded the fighting against Daesh since 2014, around 8,000 people have managed to flee the Old City since an assault was launched on June 18 .



Elsewhere, a suicide bomber blew himself up in a town in western Iraq, killing at least eight civilians and a soldier, officers said.



He was one of a group of four suicide bombers who infiltrated a neighborhood of Al-Baghdadi, a town on the Euphrates River in the restive western province of Anbar.

