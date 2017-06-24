Yemen cholera cases could jump to 300,000 by September: U.N.

A cholera outbreak in war-ravaged Yemen will probably have infected more than 300,000 people by September, up sharply from the current tally of nearly 193,000 cases, the U.N. said Friday.



Since the outbreak was declared in April, an estimated 1,265 people have died, she said.



Two years of war between Houthi rebels and government forces backed by a Saudi-led Arab military coalition have killed more than 10,000 people and wounded 45,000 others.



The conflict has also devastated Yemen's infrastructure, leaving more than half of its medical facilities out of service.



Yemen is on the brink of famine, with about 17 million people – two-thirds of the population – uncertain of where their next meal will come from, the U.N.'s World Food Program says.

