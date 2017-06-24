Qatar weighs tough Arab demands to end Gulf crisis

demands to end Gulf crisis



Complying would force Qatar to bring its policies in line with the regional vision of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East's biggest economy and gatekeeper of Qatar's only land border. They include shutting news outlets, including Al-Jazeera and its affiliates; curbing diplomatic relations with Iran; severing alleged ties with the Muslim Brotherhood, Daesh (ISIS), Al-Qaeda, Hezbollah and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, formerly Al-Qaeda's branch in Syria; and surrendering all designated terrorists on Qatari territory.



Though Qatar is likely to reject the demands, the list answers the growing call from the United States and from Qatar for the countries to put their grievances in writing.



U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has tried to mediate and earlier this week, urging the Arab nations to limit themselves to "reasonable and actionable" demands on Qatar.



There's also a demand for Qatar to stop funding other news outlets, including Arabi21, Al-Araby al-Jadeed and Middle East Eye.

