Syria regime penetrates Daesh-held Deir al-Zor

Syrian regime forces Friday broke into the eastern Deir al-Zor province for the first time since 2014, a monitor said, after seizing territory from Daesh (ISIS) militants.



"Backed by Iranian, Lebanese and Iraqi fighters, the Syrian army entered Deir al-Zor province from the southeast, near the Iraqi border," said Rami Abdel-Rahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.



He said the pro-government forces had advanced 8 kilometers into the province.



Syria's desert, known as the "Badiya," extends over 90,000 square kilometers from central Syria to the borders with Iraq and Jordan to the east and southeast.



Much of the Badiya has been held by Daesh, but Syria's army has been chipping away at it for months.



Earlier this month, Syrian government forces reached the eastern border with Iraq for the first time since 2015 .



Another 250 civilians, including 53 children, were killed in Raqqa province, where U.S.-backed forces are trying to oust Daesh militants from their bastion Raqqa city.

...