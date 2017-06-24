At least three killed in Mosul suicide attacks: officials

Smoke from an explosion rises during fighting against Islamic State militants in the old city of Mosul, Iraq, Friday, June 23, 2017. Formally launched in October, the fight for Mosul has displaced more than 850,000 people. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Iraqi forces battle towards heart of Mosul's Old City
Suicide bomber kills 12 civilians fleeing Mosul
Daesh propaganda hit hard by killings, battlefield setbacks
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Iraqi forces battle towards heart of Mosul's Old City
Suicide bomber kills 12 civilians fleeing Mosul
Daesh propaganda hit hard by killings, battlefield setbacks
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE