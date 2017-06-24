Iraqi forces open exit routes for civilians in Mosul Old City

Iraqi authorities are hoping to declare victory in the northern Iraqi city in the Muslim Eid holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, during the next few days.



At least 100 civilians reached the safety of a government-held area west of the Old City in one 20-minute period, tired, scared and hungry.



Aid organisations and Iraqi authorities say Islamic State is trying to prevent civilians from leaving so as to use them as human shields. Hundreds of civilians fleeing the Old City have been killed in the past three weeks.



Baghdadi fled into the desert expanse extending across Iraq and Syria in the early phase of the Mosul offensive, leaving the fighting there to local Daesh commanders, according to U.S. and Iraqi officials.



The fall of Mosul would mark the end of the Iraqi half of Islamic State's "caliphate" as a quasi-state structure, but IS would still hold sizeable, mainly rural and small-town tracts of both Iraq and Syria.

...