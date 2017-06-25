Syria's more confident Assad gives Eid prayers in Hama

Syrian President Bashar Assad delivered prayers for Islam's Eid al-Fitr holiday in Hama on Sunday, the furthest he has traveled inside Syria in years, showing his growing confidence.



Assad has not made a declared visit to Hama, which is about 185 km (115 miles) from Damascus, since the war began.



France's new President Emmanuel Macron said this month he did not see Assad's departure as a condition to end the fighting and the priority was stopping Syria becoming a failed state.



Assad describes them all as terrorists.

...