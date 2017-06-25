Banned Bahraini newspaper fires staff

A independent Bahraini newspaper has sacked its staff three weeks after Sunni-dominated authorities banned it on accusations that it "sows division" in the Shiite-majority Gulf kingdom.



The paper's suspension came days after five demonstrators were killed when police opened fire on a long-running sit-in outside a prominent Shiite cleric's home.



In late May a Bahrain court dissolved the secular opposition party Waed, months after the main party representing the kingdom's Shiite majority, Al-Wefaq, was also outlawed.



The administration of Barack Obama often criticized Manama authorities for not doing more to reconcile with the opposition.

