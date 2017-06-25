Iran drug addicts double in six years

The number of drug addicts in Iran has more than doubled in six years, with opium the country's most popular narcotic, local media reported Sunday.



Citing experts from the health ministry, Iran's Welfare Organisation and his own agency, Afshar said the number of drug users was up from 1.3 million six years ago.



He said opium made up 67 percent of consumption, with marijuana and its derivatives accounting for 12 percent and methamphetamine around 8 percent of the total.



Iran's neighbor Afghanistan produces some 90 percent of the world's opium, which is extracted from poppy resin and refined to make heroin.

...