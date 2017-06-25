Mosul celebrates first Eid without ISIS in years

People in the Iraqi city of Mosul celebrated their first Muslim Eid holiday without ISIS in years on Sunday after the militants were ejected from much of the city, and hoped the battle to recapture the remaining area would soon be over.



For many, Sunday's Eid celebrations were overshadowed by the destruction of their historic leaning minaret, blown up by the militants on Wednesday, and fears for thousands of civilians trapped in the Old City in western Mosul still under ISIS control.



Iraqi forces took the eastern side from ISIS in January, after 100 days of fighting, and started attacking the western side in February. The militants are now besieged in Mosul's Old City.



About 350 ISIS fighters, most of them non-Iraqis, are defending their remaining stronghold in Mosul's densely populated Old City, an Iraqi general said on Sunday. He expected the battle for the city to end in days.

