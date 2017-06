Iraqi forces have retaken two thirds of old Mosul, a week after launching an offensive against ISIS's last bastion in the city, a senior commander said Sunday.



"Sixty-five to 70 percent of the Old City has been liberated, there is less than a square kilometer left to retake," said Obeidi, from the elite Counter-Terrorism Service that has spearheaded the assault.



He estimated that only "a few hundred Daesh fighters" were left in the Old City, using an Arabic acronym for ISIS.

...