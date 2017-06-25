Erdogan dismisses pledges over weapons for Kurds in Syria

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday countries which promised to get back weapons supplied to Kurdish YPG fighters in northern Syria were trying to trick Turkey and would eventually realize their mistake.



Ankara was infuriated by a U.S. decision last month to arm the YPG, which Washington sees as a vital ally in the battle against ISIS in its Syrian stronghold of Raqqa but which Turkey deems an extension of the outlawed Kurdish PKK.



Faced with turmoil across its southern border, Turkey last year sent troops into Syria to support Syrian rebels fighting both ISIS and Kurdish forces who control a large part of Syria's northern border region.

...