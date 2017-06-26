The stench of death rises over Mosul's Old City

MOSUL, Iraq: Devastated buildings, piles of rubble and putrid corpses of extremists: apocalyptic scenes unfold in the Old City of Mosul where Iraqi forces are battling the last ISIS group fighters.



Lieutenant Colonel Salam al-Obeidi told AFP that he believes only "a few hundred Daesh fighters", an Arabic acronym for ISIS group extremists, are left in the Old City.



ISIS fighters have tried repeatedly to slow down the advance of Iraqi forces with suicide attacks.



Iraqi forces launched an assault on the Old City on June 18, eight months into an offensive to retake Mosul, the country's biggest military operation in years.



Hundreds of IS fighters have been killed since the operation started on October 17, hundreds of civilians have also died.



Civilians who have fled the battleground city say entire families who had sought refuge in the basements of homes occupied by extremists were killed in the bombardment.

