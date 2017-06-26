Erdogan's Istanbul opera house plan sparks excitement, controversy

On the buzzing Taksim Square of Istanbul, the focal point of the modern city, a giant disused building looms over visitors, its glass windows broken and a few tattered advertising banners flapping disconsolately in the breeze.



This is the Ataturk Cultural Center (AKM), opened in 1969 to realize the dream of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk for the country to be a world-class centre for the arts, including Western genres such as classical music, opera and ballet.



The absence of the AKM left a gaping hole in Istanbul cultural life, with the opera and ballet companies largely performing at the Sureyya Operasi on the Asian side of the city, an architecturally significant 1920s building but too small for grand shows.



For others the building is a proud symbol of the modern Republic set up by Ataturk -- himself an opera buff -- and must be restored rather than demolished.



The plan to demolish AKM is an attempt to reverse that goal," he said.



He claimed that edifices linked with Ataturk were being knocked down under the current government, which insists it does its utmost to preserve Ataturk's legacy.

...