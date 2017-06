US-backed fighters have seized a quarter of Syria's Raqqa from Daesh (ISIS), a monitor said Monday, less than three weeks after they first entered the northern city.



Backed by US-led coalition air strikes, the SDF has fully seized the southeastern districts of Al-Meshleb and Al-Senaa, as well as Al-Rumaniya and Sabahiya in the west, he said.



SDF fighters also hold part of Division 17 -- a former Syrian army base -- and an adjacent sugar factory on the northern edges of the city.

...