Secular Yemenis live in fear after student is killed in Aden

A gunman paused for a moment after entering an internet cafe in the Yemeni port city of Aden, approached Amgad Abdulrahman and pulled the trigger three times.



Friends suspect Abdulrahman was shot dead by Islamist militants who they say are waging a campaign of persecution against secularists accused of promoting an anti-Islam message or being atheists.



Abdulrahman was a member a cultural club that was set up by secular students and intellectuals in 2016 and quickly came under pressure for broaching taboo subjects in public debates such as religion, women's rights and literature.



The identity of the club's opponents are not obscure, but hardline anti-Western groups al Qaeda and Daesh (ISIS) have taken advantage of the civil war to press their own agenda in southern Yemen.



Another member of the club, Mohammed Ali, said someone had also attempted to kill him on Dec. 29 last year.

...