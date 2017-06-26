Bahrain accuses Qatar of military escalation in Gulf row

Bahrain's foreign minister accused Qatar on Monday of creating a military escalation in a dispute with regional powers, in an apparent reference to Doha's decision to let more Turkish troops enter its territory.



Bahrain, alongside Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt imposed a boycott on Qatar three weeks ago, accusing it of backing militants -- then issued an ultimatum, including demands that Qatar shut down a Turkish military base in Doha.



Turkey, the most powerful regional player to stand with Qatar, has increased the number of its troops in the base since the crisis erupted.

