Daesh fighters launch counterattacks in west Mosul neighborhood

Daesh (ISIS) fighters launched a string of counterattacks in a western Mosul neighborhood that had recently been declared free of the militant group, setting off clashes that continued overnight, Iraqi officials said Monday.



Earlier this month, Daesh launched a large-scale counterattack in Mosul that underscored the extremist group's resilience in the city despite months of heavy fighting with Iraqi forces backed by U.S. air power.



Iraqi forces launched an operation to retake Mosul's Old City -- the Daesh group's last stronghold there -- just over a week ago, more than eight months after the fight to retake Iraq's second-largest city officially began.

