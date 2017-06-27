Mosul battle to end in days as troops advance in Old City: Iraqi general

The battle to wrest full control of the Iraqi city of Mosul from Daesh (ISIS) will be over in a few days, the Iraqi military said on Monday, as elite counter-terrorism units fought militants among the narrow alleyways of the historic Old City.



As CTS units battled militants in the densely-populated maze of tiny streets of the Old City, which lies by the western bank of the Tigris river, Assadi said the area under Daesh control in Mosul was now less than two sq kms.



Iraqi forces took the eastern side of Mosul from Daesh in January, after 100 days of fighting, and started attacking the western side in February.



Assadi said Iraqi forces had linked up along al-Faruq, a main street bisecting the Old City, and would start pushing east, toward the river.



Daesh's Baghdadi has left the fighting in Mosul to local commanders and is assumed to be hiding in the Iraqi-Syrian border area.

