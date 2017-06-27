US arms for Syrian Kurds will continue after Raqqa

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Tuesday left open the possibility of longer-term assistance to Kurdish YPG militia in Syria, saying the U.S. may need to supply them weapons and equipment even after the capture of Raqqa from Daesh (ISIS).



Mattis also noted that YPG fighters were well-armed even before the U.S. last month decided to offer more specialised equipment for its urban assault on Daesh-held city of Raqqa.



Mattis also said the battle against Daesh would continue even after Raqqa was captured and focused his answers about U.S. weapons' recovery on items he believed the YPG would no longer need in battle.

