Kremlin: US warning to Syria over possible chemical attack unacceptable

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Ben van Beurden, CEO of Royal Dutch Shell, in Moscow, Russia June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
US threatens Syria, says Assad is planning chemical weapons attack
Russia's Putin says certain Syria's Assad didn't use chemical weapons
Probe underway to lay blame for sarin attack
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
US threatens Syria, says Assad is planning chemical weapons attack
Russia's Putin says certain Syria's Assad didn't use chemical weapons
Probe underway to lay blame for sarin attack
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE