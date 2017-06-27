Syria denies US allegations of coming chemical attack

Syria has denied White House allegations that it may be preparing a new chemical attack, insisting again that it has never used such arms.



Ali Haidar, the minister for national reconciliation, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the White House statement foreshadowed a "diplomatic battle" that would be waged against Syria in the halls of the U.N.



The White House issued a stern warning to Syrian President Bashar Assad on Monday night, saying it had "potential" evidence that Syria was preparing for another chemical weapons attack.



Days later, President Donald Trump launched a retaliatory cruise missile strike on a Syrian government-controlled air base.



The U.S. strike was the first direct American assault on the Syrian government and Trump's most dramatic military order since becoming president months before.



The U.S. attack on a Syrian air base came after years of heated debate and deliberation in Washington over intervention in the bloody civil war.

