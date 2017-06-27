Daesh counterattacks in retaken parts of Mosul stall Iraq push

Counterattacks by Daesh (ISIS) militants on the western edge of Mosul have stalled Iraqi forces' push in the Old City, the last Daesh stronghold in the battle, an Iraqi officer said Tuesday.



The attacks forced Iraqi forces and the U.S.-led coalition to pull some assets away from the Old City to again clear the Yarmouk and Tanak neighborhoods, which were declared liberated of Daesh in May.



Iraqi special forces Lt. Gen. Abdul-Wahab al-Saadi said Daesh holds "very little" territory inside Mosul at the present moment, adding that he hoped the operation would be concluded within days.



But despite staggering territorial losses, Daesh has managed to launch a number of counterattacks and insurgent assaults inside some Mosul neighborhoods that were retaken from Daesh earlier this month.

...