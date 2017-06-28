Hamas says PA refusing travel for sick Gazans

Hamas Tuesday accused the Palestinian Authority and Israel of refusing to grant documents to Gazans in need of permission to seek medical treatment outside the blockaded coastal enclave.



To leave Gaza and travel through Israel to receive treatment in the occupied West Bank, Gazans must first apply for documents from the PA before applying to Israel.



The number of PA permits granted has decreased hugely in recent months, the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said. In recent days three children have died in Gaza after failing to receive permits to seek treatment outside, the ministry added, accusing the PA and Israel of responsibility.



Earlier this month, Israel began reducing electricity supplies to Gaza after the PA stopped paying for it.

