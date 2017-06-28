Preparations detected for Syria chemical attack: U.S.

The U.S. warned Syria's leadership against staging a chemical weapons attack after Washington detected what appeared to be active preparations at a Syrian airfield used for such an attack in April, U.S. officials said Tuesday.



Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said the U.S. had recently seen activity at Shayrat airfield, the same base targeted by a U.S. cruise missile strike on April 6 . Davis said the activity was from "the past day or two". He did not say how the United States collected its intelligence.



The U.S. strike on the Shayrat airfield followed the deaths of 87 people in what Washington said was a poison gas attack in rebel-held territory two days earlier. Syria denied it carried out the attack.



Similarly U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said late Monday that the United States will not be drawn into Syria's civil war.

