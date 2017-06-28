Saudis: Qatar demands non-negotiable

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Tuesday that there would be no negotiations over demands by the kingdom and other Arab states for Qatar to stop supporting terrorism.



German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel appealed to all sides in the crisis to hold direct talks to avoid a further escalation, and urged Iran to play a constructive role.



Gabriel said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was trying to make Iran more attractive to foreign investors as part of a broad effort to improve the lives of the Iranian people.



Zarif also invited Gabriel to visit Iran amid a push by both countries to expand business and trade ties.

...