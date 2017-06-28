Syrian Observatory says 30 killed in east Syria air strike

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said an air strike early on Wednesday killed at least 30 civilians and injured dozens more in a village held by Daesh (ISIS) in eastern Syria.



The strike, in al-Dablan, about 20 km (13 miles) southeast of al-Mayadeen on the west bank of the Euphrates, is the second in 48 hours that the Observatory says has killed dozens of people.



On Monday a coalition airstrike in al-Mayadeen hit a building used by Daesh as a prison, killing 57 people, the Observatory said on Tuesday.

...