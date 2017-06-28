Mattis says Assad took Trump's chemical warning 'seriously'

Summary
US President Donald Trump's warning to the Syrian government not to carry out a chemical weapons attack appears to have worked, Pentagon chief Jim Mattis said Wednesday.
The warning came after US intelligence noticed suspect activity at the airbase used to launch a suspected chemical strike two months ago.
Washington launched a retaliatory cruise missile strike days later against the Shayrat airbase -- the first direct US action against the regime, which denies any use of chemical weapons.
...