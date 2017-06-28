Hamas to create buffer zone with Egypt to improve ties

Hamas has begun work on a buffer zone along Gaza's border with Egypt, the movement said Wednesday, as part of an effort to assure Cairo that it's serious about preventing the cross-border flow of weapons and militants.



Earlier this month, Egypt invited a high-ranking Hamas delegation for rare negotiations in Cairo.



Both Egypt and Israel imposed a blockade on Gaza after Hamas ousted forces loyal to the Western-backed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in 2007 in bloody street battles.



Hamas relied on the tunnels to circumvent the blockade before Egypt created its own buffer zone in 2014 .



Members of Daesh, as well as extremists and other groups have become a common foe for both Hamas and Egypt.



Egypt ostensibly has offered Hamas an easing of the blockade.

