Qataris hire Swiss lawyers to sue Gulf 'siege' states

A top Qatari human rights group said Wednesday it will employ Swiss lawyers to seek compensation for those impacted by the decision of Gulf countries to cut ties with the emirate.



Ali bin Smaikh Al-Marri, chairman of Qatar's National Human Rights Commission, said his group would take action against Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which cut ties with Qatar this month.



Marri refused to say which Swiss firm would be employed, but said a statement would be released in the near future.



On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain announced the suspension of political, economic and diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing the emirate of support for extremist groups -- a claim Doha denies.



The four states closed their airspace to Qatari carriers and blocked the emirate's only land border, a vital route for its food imports.

