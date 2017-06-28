Cairo airport to screen passengers from Sudan for cholera

Egypt's Cairo airport has started screening passengers arriving from Sudan for signs of cholera because of a reported outbreak there, the head of airport quarantine said on Wednesday.



Sudan's government has not officially declared a cholera outbreak, reporting instead on cases of "Acute Watery Diarrhoea", the World Health Organization (WHO) told Reuters.



The outbreak affects 12 out of 18 of Sudan's states.



Neighbouring South Sudan has been experiencing a cholera outbreak since mid-2016, according to WHO information.

