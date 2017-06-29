Iran responds to Trump’s travel ban

Iran said Wednesday it would take "reciprocal action" in response to the U.S. Supreme Court allowing a partial implementation of President Donald Trump's travel ban on six Muslim-majority countries.



Lower U.S. courts had completely blocked Trump's executive order issued on March 6, which includes a blanket 90-day ban on people from countries including Iran and Libya and a 120-day ban on all refugees.



U.S. citizens must apply for tourist visas before traveling to Iran, as opposed to others including Germans who are able to obtain them on arrival.



Ghasemi said the United States was targeting the wrong countries for a visa ban.



Iran blames Saudi Arabia, a long-standing U.S. ally, for Islamist militancy.



The Supreme Court said the administration could block travelers from Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Iran and Yemen unless they could prove a "bona fide relationship" with a person or entity in the United States.

...