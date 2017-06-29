Yemen war brings compounding disasters

More than two years of civil war have led to continually compounding disasters in Yemen.



The south, meanwhile, has seen the growing power of the United Arab Emirates, which is part of a coalition meant to protect the internationally recognized government in the war with Houthi rebels while also fighting Al-Qaeda. But at the same time, the UAE has set up its own security forces, running virtually a state within a state and fueling the south's independence movement.



The UAE denied the allegations and says all security forces are under Hadi's authority.



The north remains in the hands of the Houthis backed by army units loyal to Hadi's predecessor, former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was removed by a 2011 uprising.



The north has seen a severe cash shortage after Hadi's government moved the central bank to the south.



After the Houthis were pushed back, the UAE created security forces such as the Hadramawt Elite in the city of Mukalla and the Security Belt in Aden, better armed and trained than Hadi's forces.



That has fueled tension with Hadi, an advocate for a six-state federation in Yemen.

...