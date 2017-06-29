U.S.: Warning seems to have averted Syria strike

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Wednesday that the Syrian regime of President Bashar Assad appeared so far to have heeded a warning this week from Washington not to carry out a chemical weapons attack.



Russia, the Syrian government's main backer in the country's civil war, warned that it would respond with dignity and proportionately if the United States took pre-emptive measures against Syrian forces to stop what the White House says could be a planned chemical attack.



Washington accused Syrian forces of using the Shayrat airfield in Homs province for a chemical weapons attack in April.



The intelligence that prompted the administration's warning to Syria this week was "far from conclusive," said a U.S. official familiar with it.

...