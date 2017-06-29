Qatar lambastes Saudi refusal to negotiate

Qatar Wednesday condemned Saudi Arabia's refusal to negotiate the demands of the kingdom and its allies for ending a crippling embargo on the emirate.



Speaking from Washington, where he held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Tuesday, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdel-Rahman al-Thani said the Saudi position was unacceptable. "This is contrary to the principles that govern international relations because you can't just present lists of demands and refuse to negotiate," he said in comments published in Doha.



His Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir, who is also in Washington, was unbudging Tuesday over the 3-week-old dispute, which has left Qatar, a U.S. ally, isolated under a trade and diplomatic embargo set by its Gulf Arab neighbors.

...