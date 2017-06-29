US sets new visa rules for 6 mainly Muslim nations, refugees

The Trump administration on Wednesday set new criteria for visa applicants from six mainly Muslim nations and all refugees that require a "close" family or business tie to the United States.



On Monday, the Supreme Court partially lifted lower court injunctions against Trump's executive order that had temporarily banned visas for citizens of the six countries. The justices' ruling exempted applicants from the ban if they could prove a "bona fide relationship" with a U.S. person or entity, but the court offered only broad guidelines -- suggesting they would include a relative, job offer or invitation to lecture in the U.S. -- as to how that should be defined.



Shortly after taking office, Trump ordered the refugee ban and a travel ban affecting the six countries, plus Iraq. He said it was needed to protect the U.S. from terrorists, but opponents said it was unfairly harsh and was intended to meet his campaign promise to keep Muslims out of the United States.



Under the new rules, would-be immigrants from the six countries who won a coveted visa in the government's diversity lottery -- a program that randomly awards 50,000 green cards annually to people from countries with low rates of immigration to the United States -- will also have to prove they have a "bona fide relationship" with in the U.S. or are eligible for another waiver or face being banned for at least 90 days.

