Merkel seeks united European front before stormy G20

German Chancellor Angela Merkel huddles with western European allies Thursday to draw up a battle strategy a week before she hosts what is expected to be the most fractious G20 summit in years.



Threatening to deepen divisions, Trump will head to Warsaw for a summit of central and eastern European leaders, likely including Hungary's hardline Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a day ahead of the G20 .



'Don't Trump our planet'



Even these broadly like-minded Europeans have very different relationships with Trump.



France's new President Emmanuel Macron, who had been dubbed an anti-Trump by some with his strong push-back against Trump's climate-skeptic stance, this week invited the US president to attend July 14 Bastille Day celebrations.

...