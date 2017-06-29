Former Israeli PM Olmert granted early prison release: lawyer

A parole committee has decided to grant early release to Israeli ex-prime minister Ehud Olmert, who is serving a 27-month prison sentence for corruption, his lawyer said Thursday.



The 71-year-old Olmert, who was premier between 2006 and 2009, was convicted of graft and entered prison in February 2016 .



A picture of a gaunt Olmert in hospital robes eating from plastic utensils found its way to social media, evoking a wave of sympathy from the public as well as politicians calling for his early release.



Even with his impending early release, Olmert could still face new criminal charges.

