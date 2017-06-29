US-backed SDF sees big risk of clash with Turkey in northwest Syria

The United States-backed Syrian Democratic Forces warned Thursday of the prospect of fierce confrontation with the Turkish army in northwestern Syria if it attacks SDF areas, and said this would undermine the assault on Daesh (ISIS) at Raqqa.



Turkey has recently deployed reinforcements into the area, according to Turkey-backed rebel groups, prompting SDF concern that Ankara is planning to attack nearby areas that are under SDF control.



Mansour said the SDF had responded to Turkish shelling.



The SDF launched a long-anticipated assault on Raqqa city earlier this month. Mansour said SDF forces would soon completely besiege the city by closing the last remaining way out from the south.

...