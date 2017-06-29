US-backed forces cut off last Daesh escape route from Raqqa

United States-backed forces cut off the last escape route for Daesh (ISIS) from Raqqa on Thursday, a monitor said, trapping the besieged extremist inside their de facto Syrian capital.



It was the latest setback for Daesh, which declared its "caliphate" straddling Syria and Iraq three years ago but has since lost most of the territory it once controlled.



In January 2015, Daesh controlled about 90,800 square kilometres, but by June 2017 that number dropped to 36,200, said IHS Markit.



The biggest fall was in the first six months of 2017, when Daesh lost around 24,000 square kilometres of territory.

